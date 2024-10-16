Young Palestinian Murdered by “Israeli” Forces in West Bank

By Staff, Agencies

A young Palestinian man was fatally shot by "Israeli" forces during a raid in the central West Bank, as the apartheid entity intensifies its deadly operations in the occupied territory.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, the incident occurred in the village of Beit Ur al-Tahta, approximately 11.4 kilometers [7.1 miles] west of Ramallah.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA, citing local sources, reported that "Israeli" troops stormed the village on Saturday, opening fire on a group of young men. One of the men was fatally shot, while two others sustained gunshot wounds.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health identified the martyred young man as 22-year-old Ahmed Muhammad Abdel Hafeez Suleiman, who was transported to the Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah.

In a separate incident, a young Palestinian man succumbed to injuries inflicted by "Israeli" army gunfire two days earlier during a deadly raid on the Nur Shams refugee camp in the northern West Bank.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the martyr as 20-year-old Ashraf Hani Mohammad Abdullah, who was martyred after he succumbed to his wounds at the al-Istishari Hospital in Ramallah on Saturday, nearly a week after being shot during the incursion.

Since the onset of "Israel's" war on the besieged Gaza Strip in early October 2023, the West Bank has seen a sharp rise in casualties due to intensified near-daily raids by "Israeli" forces into villages and cities in the occupied territories.

More than 550 Palestinians have been martyred in the West Bank by "Israeli" forces or extremist “Israeli” settlers since the conflict began, with over 9,300 Palestinians detained.

In Gaza, the situation is even more dire. Over the past eight months of the genocidal war waged by the apartheid entity, at least 38,011 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children, have been martyred in "Israeli" attacks.