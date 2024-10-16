By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Friday, July 5, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:30 p.m. the Al-Ramtha Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:45 p.m. the Al-Summaqa Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:20 p.m. the Ramyah Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a building used by the “Israeli” troops in the “Shlomi” settlement with the appropriate weapons. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, particularly in the villages of Yohmor Al-Shkif and Kfartebnit, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the headquarters of the 769th Brigade in the “Kiryat Shmona” Barracks with Katyusha rockets. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, particularly in the villages of Yohmor Al-Shkif and Kfartebnit, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the newly established headquarters of the 91st Division in the “Ayelet” Barracks with Katyusha rockets. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, particularly in the villages of Kfarchouba, Markaba and Khiam which caused civilian injuries, the Islamic Resistance fighters shelled the “Margaliot” settlement with a barrage of Katyusha rockets.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}