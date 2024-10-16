By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Thursday, July 4, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

And in retaliation to the “Israeli” enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe houses, particularly in Shebaa that led to the injury of a civilian woman, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted new positions for the “Israeli” soldiers in “Kfar Blum” settlement with Katyusha rockets. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression and assassination in the Hosh area in the southern Lebanese city of Tyre, the Islamic Resistance fighters shelled with over 200 missiles of various types targeting several key “Israeli” military installations. The headquarters of the newly established 91st Division in the “Ayelet” Barracks, the headquarters of the 7th Armored Brigade in the “Katsavia” Barracks and the headquarters of the Armored Battalion of the 7th Brigade in the “Gamla” Barracks were bombed. Additionally, the headquarters of the 210th Division [“Golan” Division] located at the “Nafah” Site and the headquarters of the Artillery Regiment of the 210th Division at the “Yarden” Barracks were also struck. and in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression and assassination in the Hosh area in the southern Lebanese city of Tyre, the Islamic Resistance fighters initiated an aerial operation with a swarm of offensive drones targeting several key “Israeli” military installations. The headquarters of the newly established 91st Division in the “Ayelet” Barracks, the headquarters of the 7th Armored Brigade in the “Katsavia” Barracks, the headquarters of the Northern Region Command in the “Dado” Site and the Northern Region Intelligence Base is at “Mishar” were bombed. Additionally, the headquarters of the 810th ‘Hermon” Brigade located in the “Ma’ale Golani” Barracks, the permanent main base of the 146th “Ilania” Division as well as well as the headquarters of the “Golani” Brigade and the “Egoz” Unit in the “Shraga” Barrack were also struck. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:55 a.m. “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with a heavy Burkan rocket scoring a direct hit, setting the site on fire as well as destroying parts of it and causing confirmed casualties. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:00 a.m. the Al-Marj Site with a heavy Burkan rocket, scoring a direct hit. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:00 a.m. the Al-Baghdadi Site with a heavy Burkan rocket, scoring a direct hit. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:15 p.m. the Bayyad Blida Site with a Burkan rocket, scoring a direct hit. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the espionage equipment in the “Metula” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, particularly in the village of Hula, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a building used by “Israeli” troops in the “Adamit” settlement, scoring direct hits, setting it on fire and causing casualties.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}