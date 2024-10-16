No Script

NATO Fears France Could Exit Military Command

3 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

NATO members are concerned about France's policy towards the alliance if Marine Le Pen's National Rally wins the parliamentary elections, according to Euractiv and NATO diplomatic sources.

The extreme right's victory in the second round of voting in the National Assembly could lead to them either entering the government or forming a strong parliamentary minority.

A NATO diplomat noted that the new results may influence France's foreign policy under Macron's presidency.

He also stated that some diplomats feared France may withdraw from NATO's military command and reduce the number of active personnel sent to the alliance to lower-ranking troops.

 

