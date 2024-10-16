No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

New US, UK Aggression on Western Yemen

New US, UK Aggression on Western Yemen
folder_openYemen access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

In a new attack on Yemen’s sovereignty, the American and British warplanes have launched four airstrikes against the provinces of Hodeidah and Al-Hajjah.

Reports mentioned that assaults occurred in the Alluheyah District and al-Haj area of Bayt al-Faqih District in Hodeidah on Thursday.

In parallel, the aircrafts struck Bahis area in Midi District of al-Hajjah, near al- Hodeidah twice.

The extent of potential human or material losses due to the strikes remains unknown.

The US and UK have been conducting occasional attacks on Yemen to compel the Arab Peninsula nation to cease its operations against “Israeli” or “Israeli”-affiliated targets.

Operations started post-October 7 in response to the continuous “Israeli” genocidal war on Gaza.

Meanwhile, the Yemeni Forces, in a joint effort with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, have repeatedly targeted “Israeli” ships and occupied Palestinian ports, as well as vital targets in those territories, including Haifa and “Ashdod” [Asdod].

The Armed Forces vowed that as long as the “Israeli” entity’s brutal assault and its tight siege persists in Gaza, they will continue their operations against all “Israeli” targets.

agression yemeni forces UnitedStates UnitedKingdom

Comments

  1. Related News
Yemen Targets “Israel”-Linked Ships in Red Sea, Gulf of Aden

Yemen Targets “Israel”-Linked Ships in Red Sea, Gulf of Aden

one month ago
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Resistance to Definitely Avenge the ‘Israeli’ Assassination of Hanyieh

Sayyed Al-Houthi: Resistance to Definitely Avenge the ‘Israeli’ Assassination of Hanyieh

one month ago
“Israel” Attacks Yemen’s Hodeidah, Martyrs 3 Civilians

“Israel” Attacks Yemen’s Hodeidah, Martyrs 3 Civilians

one month ago
HRW: “Israeli” Strikes on Yemen’s Hodeidah Port Possible War Crime

HRW: “Israeli” Strikes on Yemen’s Hodeidah Port Possible War Crime

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 16-10-2024 Hour: 01:21 Beirut Timing

whatshot