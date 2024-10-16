Ansarullah Leader: Yemeni Ops. Prove US Aircraft Carriers Aren’t Worth the Money

By Staff, Agencies

The leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement praised the country’s naval units for their operations against "Israeli"-linked vessels in the Red Sea.

“Battle in the Red Sea has attested the fact that US aircraft carriers are an obsolete weapons system, and are not worth spending money on,” Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi said in a televised speech broadcast live from the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Thursday afternoon.

He emphasized that US Navy vessels fear Yemeni Armed Forces' homegrown ballistic missiles, kamikaze drones, and unmanned surface vehicles, and noted that American military officials themselves acknowledge the efficiency of Yemeni operations.

“US attempts to counter Yemeni maritime operations are ineffective and have so far failed to produce any promising results. Americans have come to realize the extent of the Yemeni Armed Forces’ military might,” Sayyed Al-Houthi said.

“Achievements made by Yemeni Armed Forces are coming to light day by day,” the Ansarullah chief stated, adding, “Yemeni forces are employing more anti-ship ballistic missiles with pinpoint accuracy.”

Sayyed Al-Houthi mentioned that Yemeni naval forces have conducted multiple pro-Palestine operations in waters off the country’s coast this week, while the US and its Western allies have escalated their missile strikes against Yemen.

The Ansarullah chief underscored that Americans are trying to involve others in their aggression against Yemen and are persuading other countries to open up their airspace for attacks against the Arab nation.

Last month, US officials ordered the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, the aircraft carrier leading America’s response to Yemen’s operations, to return home after a twice-extended tour.

The Eisenhower had repeatedly been targeted by Yemeni forces during its time in the Red Sea. On the day of its return, a Yemeni military spokesman claimed another operation on the carrier.

Despite months of US-led airstrikes, Yemeni forces have continued their operations, drawing from an arsenal of increasingly advanced weapons to attack "Israeli", US, and UK vessels in and around the Red Sea.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Ansarullah leader called on Arab states to blacklist the occupying entity.

“While Arab governments classify [the Lebanese resistance movement] Hezbollah as a ‘terrorist’ entity and the Arab League had maintained the designation until very recently, they are reluctant to blacklist the Zionist enemy despite its terrible crimes,” Sayyed Al-Houthi stated.

“Conspiracies against Hezbollah are doomed to failure as the resistance movement continues its operations against ‘Israel’ wholeheartedly,” the Ansarullah Chief said.

Sayyed Al-Houthi lauded the operations by Gaza-based Palestinian resistance fighters as highly effective, stating that their operations have exhausted the Zionist enemy.

“"Israeli" military forces are caught in a never-ending cycle of failures in the Gaza Strip,” the Ansarullah leader said.

He said apathy towards the plight of Gaza is something the "Israeli" entity is heavily counting on as it seeks normalization of ties with Arab countries.

“What is taking place in Palestinian territories is a full-scale massacre, and there is no justification for overlooking the process. Despite these horrendous crimes, Arab regimes have closed their eyes to the state of affairs in Gaza. They designate Hezbollah a ‘terrorist’ organization instead,” Sayyed Al-Houthi said.

The Ansarullah leader also stated that Arab countries have no willpower to take practical measures and stop "Israeli" atrocities against Palestinians, emphasizing that most of the victims of the ongoing genocide in Gaza are women and children.

He warned Arab countries about playing into the hands of Washington and Tel Aviv, emphasizing that assistance to the US and "Israel" will constitute an act of betrayal to Palestinians and the Palestinian Cause.

“Some Arab regimes are supporting ‘Israel’ by intercepting the missiles launched from Yemen. Muslims need to exercise due vigilance in the face of the US, ‘Israeli’ and European propaganda machine.

“Muslims must strive to take practical measures concerning ‘Israeli’ crimes against Palestinians,” Sayyed Al-Houthi said.

The "Israeli" entity is using starvation as a weapon of genocide against Palestinians, and thousands of children in Gaza are threatened by death due to malnutrition and lack of nutritional supplements, he said.

Sayyed Al-Houthi also condemned the occupying entity’s deliberate starvation campaign against Palestinian prisoners.

The Ansarullah leader said the US administration fully supports the crimes of "Israel", and that President Joe Biden brags about Washington’s unqualified support for the apartheid entity.

“Americans are viewed as accomplices and advocates of ‘Israel’ in all these crimes. The US has stooped to a new low level of dishonor, where it is trying to cover up ‘Israel’s’ brutal aggression in Gaza,” he said.

Sayyed Al-Houthi also pointed to the chaotic US presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, stating that the two contenders vied with one another during the show to prove their stronger loyalty to the apartheid "Israeli" entity.