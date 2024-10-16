Sayyed Nasrallah Receives a Leadership Delegation from Hamas: Negotiation Proposals, Support Fronts Discussed

By Staff

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, received a leadership delegation from the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, headed by Dr. Khalil Al-Hayya.

The conferees tackled the latest security and political developments in Palestine in general and Gaza in particular as well as the conditions of the support fronts in Lebanon, Yemen and Iraq.

They further discussed the latest developments in the negotiations taking place these days, the atmosphere, and the proposals put forward to reach an end to the treacherous aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza Strip.

In parallel, the two sides affirmed the continuation of field and political coordination at every level to achieve the desired goals