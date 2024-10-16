No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Sayyed Nasrallah Receives a Leadership Delegation from Hamas: Negotiation Proposals, Support Fronts Discussed

Sayyed Nasrallah Receives a Leadership Delegation from Hamas: Negotiation Proposals, Support Fronts Discussed
folder_openLebanon access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, received a leadership delegation from the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, headed by Dr. Khalil Al-Hayya.

The conferees tackled the latest security and political developments in Palestine in general and Gaza in particular as well as the conditions of the support fronts in Lebanon, Yemen and Iraq.

They further discussed the latest developments in the negotiations taking place these days, the atmosphere, and the proposals put forward to reach an end to the treacherous aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza Strip.

In parallel, the two sides affirmed the continuation of field and political coordination at every level to achieve the desired goals

 

Hamas Lebanon Palestine Gaza Hezbollah

Comments

  1. Related News
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, August 22, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, August 22, 2024

one month ago
Hezbollah Mourns Martyr Hussein Mostafa on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [21/8/2024]

Hezbollah Mourns Martyr Hussein Mostafa on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [21/8/2024]

one month ago
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Wednesday, August 22, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Wednesday, August 22, 2024

one month ago
Hezbollah Mourns Four Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [20/8/2024]

Hezbollah Mourns Four Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [20/8/2024]

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 16-10-2024 Hour: 01:21 Beirut Timing

whatshot