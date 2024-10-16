By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Wednesday, July 3, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:00 p.m. the espionage equipment at the Al-Malikiyya Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:10 p.m. the Al-Ramtha Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with the rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:10 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the three-way intersection of Al-Tayhat with the rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:10 p.m. the Al-Summaqa Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with the rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression and assassination in the Hosh area in the southern Lebanese city of Tyre, the Islamic Resistance fighters shelled the headquarters of the 210th “Golan Division”, located in the “Nafah” Barracks, along with the air and missile defense headquarters situated in the “Kela” Barracks, with a 100 Katyusha rockets. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression and assassination in the Hosh area in the southern Lebanese city of Tyre, the Islamic Resistance fighters shelled the headquarters of the 769th Brigade, located in the “Kiryat Shmona” Barracks with Falaq missiles. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Al-Raheb Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression and assassination in the Hosh area in the southern Lebanese city of Tyre, the Islamic Resistance fighters shelled at 6:37 p.m. the headquarters of the Land Forces battalion in “Kela” Barracks with dozens of Katyusha rockets. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression and assassination in the Hosh area in the southern Lebanese city of Tyre, the Islamic Resistance fighters shelled at 6:43 p.m. the “Zar’it” Barracks with Burkan rockets. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:00 p.m. the technical equipment at the Birket Risha Site with the appropriate weapons.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}