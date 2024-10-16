No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

US: Biden Slams Supreme Court Decision Granting Trump Immunity

US: Biden Slams Supreme Court Decision Granting Trump Immunity
folder_openUnited States access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The US Supreme Court on Monday granted former president Donald Trump partial immunity in trials he is facing, drawing fierce condemnation.

The legal ruling granted Trump absolute immunity against some of the charges against him, after he made blatant attempts to subvert the results of the 2020 elections that he lost to incumbent President Joe Biden.

Trump took to celebrating his victory on his Truth social media, writing in capital letters: “BIG WIN FOR OUR CONSTITUTION AND DEMOCRACY. PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN!”

Even though the 6-3 ruling did not give Trump complete cover for the various crimes he is accused of relating to the election, it fits in with his strategy of pushing back the trials in question to after the 2024 elections. The judges voted on party lines.

If Trump wins, he could either appoint an attorney general who will be amenable to stopping the proceeding, or even grant a presidential pardon to himself.

Biden also responded to the ruling, stressing that “there are no kings in America.”

“Each, each of us is equal before the law,” he said. “No one, no one is above the law, not even the president of the United States.”

“Today’s Supreme Court decision on presidential immunity,” he said, “fundamentally changed” that.

“For all practical purposes, there are virtually no limits on what the president can do. It’s a fundamentally new principle and it’s a dangerous precedent because the power of the office will no longer be constrained by the law even including the supreme court of the United States.”

This comes after Trump and Biden faced off last week in the first presidential debate, with Trump claiming victory over the “incompetent” incumbent president.

Biden's performance, in which he appeared feeble, prompted Democratic leaders both anonymously and publicly to question whether or not he is fit to continue in office for another term.

biden trump UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
Over 500,000 Water Toxicity Claims at US Military Base

Over 500,000 Water Toxicity Claims at US Military Base

one month ago
Trump Defeats Harris in Musk’s Poll on X

Trump Defeats Harris in Musk’s Poll on X

one month ago
Biden: Trump Bows down to Putin

Biden: Trump Bows down to Putin

one month ago
Pro-Palestine Protesters Breach into DNC Venue as Biden Hands Torch to Harris

Pro-Palestine Protesters Breach into DNC Venue as Biden Hands Torch to Harris

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 16-10-2024 Hour: 01:21 Beirut Timing

whatshot