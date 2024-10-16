Group of Democrats to Call for Biden’s Resignation in Case of Frail Performance

By Staff, Agencies

Democratic party members loyal to US President Joe Biden have raised questions about his 2024 reelection bid, a notable shift following a shaky debate performance where many of them defended him.

Biden's decision on his 2024 bid rests largely with him, despite the negative feedback on his debate performance against Trump.

He faces pressure from donors and Democrats who express concern about his ability to defeat Trump in November.

25 Democratic House members are preparing to call for Biden's resignation if he appears shaky, while moderate Democrats in competitive districts are facing questions in their respective areas.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll post-debate revealed that one in three Democrats believe Biden should end his reelection bid.

US Representative Lloyd Doggett became the first Democrat to call for Biden to withdraw from the presidential race, hoping other Democratic lawmakers would follow suit.

Former House speaker Nancy Pelosi in an interview with MSNBC defended Biden's legislative achievements but questioned if his debate performance was a “one-night thing” or a health concern, calling for equal scrutiny towards Trump.

She added “We will embrace Joe Biden's decision due to his proven record and expected performance.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified that Biden did not have an "episode" but rather a bad night.

VP Kamala Harris affirmed Biden as the nominee and assured that they will defeat Trump again.

Biden blamed his performance at the debate on lack of sleep, stating that he traveled around 100 time zones before the debate and nearly fell asleep on stage, claiming that his campaign raised $38 million since the debate.

Some Democrats advised Biden to consider the party's future impact on upcoming elections. Democratic Representative Mike Quigley emphasized the importance of Biden's decision for all upcoming races.

In parallel, Biden plans to meet with Democratic governors and lawmakers to boost support, as House Democratic aides’ express disappointment with the lack of outreach thus far.

Doggett asked the White House to personally speak with Biden about dropping out but hasn't heard back.