“Israel” Plans New 3500 Settling WB Units: US to Hold It Accountable

By Staff, Agencies

The United States threatened to hold the “Israeli” entity accountable for West Bank settlement expansion, as army’s so-called “Planning Council” was set to advanced plans for 5,300 new settler units in that region.

“Unilateral actions like settlement expansion and legalization of outposts, they are detrimental to a two-state solution,” US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told repeaters in Washington.

“So, we’ll continue to use the tools at our disposal to expose and promote accountability for those who threaten peace and stability in the region,” he stated, reiterating that “We view the expansion of settlements as – and outposts as inconsistent with international law, and again, we view these as something that only serves to weaken Israel’s security.”

He spoke in advance of the Higher Planning Council’s meetings on Wednesday and Thursday to advance those plans, some of which would lead to the legalization of four outposts.

In addition, 500 settler units will also be marketed this week.

The “Israeli” cabinet also approved transformation of five outposts into settlements.

The advancement of plans for 5,300 new settler units was part of a Security Cabinet decision which also included the transformation of five outposts in new settlements, one settlement for each of the five European countries that unilaterally recognized Palestinian statehood in the last few months.