Key Moments: Second Round of Debates in the 2024 Iranian Presidential Runoff Election

By Staff, Agencies

In the second televised debate of the 2024 Iranian presidential runoff election, candidates Masoud Pezeshkian and Saeed Jalili discussed economic issues. This debate is the second of two before the July 5 runoff vote, with the first debate on political and cultural topics held on Monday evening.

Campaigning for the runoff began on Sunday, following the announcement of the June 28 election results by the Interior Ministry. Pezeshkian and Jalili, who received the most votes but did not secure an absolute majority, are competing in the runoff.

Pezeshkian is a former health minister and senior lawmaker from Tabriz. Jalili is the former chief nuclear negotiator and head of the top security body.

The debate featured the following highlights:

Jalili's Points:

Emphasized the importance of continuing late President Ebrahim Raisi's policies to revive factories and reduce inflation.

Criticized Pezeshkian for lacking a clear plan and relying on trial-and-error methods.

Highlighted the need for transparency in large capital assets and controlling the circulation of money to manage inflation.

Proposed solutions for increasing car production, including imports and linking education to automotive and housing economics.

Stressed the importance of the stock market for economic growth and proposed insurance for shares.

Criticized previous administrations for mismanagement, particularly regarding subsidies and sanctions.

Pezeshkian's Points:

Defended his qualifications and emphasized his connection with the people, distancing himself from party affiliations.

Advocated for managing retirees' assets productively and increasing retirees' salaries based on inflation.

Supported liberalizing car imports to allow market regulation without government intervention.

Called for improved healthcare access for retirees and increased subsidies for vulnerable groups.

Criticized the current government's economic performance, particularly in housing and inflation control.

Advocated for strategic action and legal frameworks to handle sanctions, emphasizing the need for international interaction for growth.

Rejected allegations of continuing Rouhani's policies and stressed the need for comprehensive economic planning involving experts.

The debate reflected contrasting approaches to economic issues, with Jalili advocating for continuity and increased production, while Pezeshkian emphasized social equity and international engagement.