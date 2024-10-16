No Script

Palestinian Resistance Groups in WB to “Israel”: You’ll Taste Torments

By Staff, Agencies

Palestinian resistance groups have vowed bitter and painful revenge after at least four Palestinians were martyred in an “Israeli” drone strike on a West Bank refugee camp.

“We swear by the blood, and the sound as it roars... We will avenge,” the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades said in a statement early Wednesday.

Saraya al-Quds Brigades, the Islamic Jihad’s armed wing, also said, "We say to the cowardly enemy that the blood of our fighters will not be shed in vain. By Allah, we will make you taste the torments."

“By the Lord of the Throne, this is our vow: we will take revenge, and justice is our bond,” it added.

Islamic Jihad Movement also said, "The blood of our righteous martyrs will only increase our determination and resolve to continue the path of jihad and resistance until the complete liberation of the land of Palestine."

The airstrike came in the midst of a surge in violence at the Nour Shams camp, with “Israeli” raids and attacks by settlers escalating to levels not witnessed in decades, against the backdrop of the Gaza war.

Recently, the Zionist army martyred the commander and one of the founders of the Tulkarem battalion of the Saraya Al-Quds military branch of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement in an air attack on the Nour Shams refugee camp.

