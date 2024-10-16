By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Tuesday, July 2, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:45 p.m. the Jal Al-Allam Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes particularly in the village of Zalloutieh which lead to the martyrdom of a civilian, the Islamic Resistance fighters shelled the “Kiryat Shmona” Barracks with dozens of Katyusha rockets.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}