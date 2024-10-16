No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Tuesday, July 2, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Tuesday, July 2, 2024
folder_openLebanon access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Tuesday, July 2, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

  1. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:45 p.m. the Jal Al-Allam Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
  2. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes particularly in the village of Zalloutieh which lead to the martyrdom of a civilian, the Islamic Resistance fighters shelled the “Kiryat Shmona” Barracks with dozens of Katyusha rockets.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

 

Israel Lebanon Palestine Hezbollah GazaStrip IslamicResistance SouthLebanon AlAqsaFlood

Comments

  1. Related News
Over 20 Palestinians Martyred in Overnight “Israeli” Strikes as Genocidal War on Gaza Escalates

Over 20 Palestinians Martyred in Overnight “Israeli” Strikes as Genocidal War on Gaza Escalates

one month ago
Hamas, Islamic Jihad Leaders Meet in Doha: Confronting ‘Israeli’ Genocide in Top of Discussions

Hamas, Islamic Jihad Leaders Meet in Doha: Confronting ‘Israeli’ Genocide in Top of Discussions

one month ago
Hezbollah Mourns Martyr Hussein Mostafa on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [21/8/2024]

Hezbollah Mourns Martyr Hussein Mostafa on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [21/8/2024]

one month ago
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Wednesday, August 22, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Wednesday, August 22, 2024

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 16-10-2024 Hour: 01:21 Beirut Timing

whatshot