Saree: Yemeni, Iraqi Forces Strike Critical “Israeli” Target in Haifa

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni armed forces say they have carried out an anti-“Israeli” military operation along with the Iraqi resistance forces in support of the Palestinians in Gaza.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the spokesman for Yemen’s Armed Forces, said in a statement on Tuesday that the armed forces used winged missiles to target a vital target in the port city of Haifa in occupied Palestine.

Saree said Yemeni forces and their comrades in the Islamic Resistance in Iraq – an umbrella group of anti-terror fighters – carried out the operation successfully achieved its objectives.

He added that the army will continue such operations until the “Israeli” entity ends its genocide against Palestinians.

Saree had earlier told the apartheid “Israeli” entity and its supporters that "there are no red lines for the Yemeni people, no red lines. If you have red lines, for us there are no red lines."

"We target things that the enemy hasn't thought of and can't imagine, things that neither the Yemeni people nor the people of the [Arab and Islamic] nation can imagine," he noted.

"And we will reach a stage, by Allah's will and strength, to the fifth and sixth stages, if the enemy continues its aggression on Gaza, where there will be actions that even Yemenis themselves can't imagine, nor can the Americans," he warned.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the “Israeli” entity since the latter launched its savage campaign in Gaza on October 7 last year.

The apartheid “Israeli” entity has martyred nearly 38,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The Yemeni Armed Forces say they won’t stop the operations until the entity stops its ground and aerial offensives.

Leader of the Ansarullah resistance movement Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi has said it is “a great honor and blessing to be confronting America directly”.

The operations have forced some of the world’s biggest shipping and oil companies to suspend transit through one of the world’s most important maritime trade routes.

Tankers are instead adding thousands of miles to international shipping routes by sailing around the continent of Africa rather than going through the Suez Canal.

Additionally, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has been launching operations on “Israeli” targets ever since the occupying entity started the genocidal campaign in Gaza.