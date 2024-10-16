No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

North Korea Fires Missile with Super-Large Warhead

North Korea Fires Missile with Super-Large Warhead
folder_openKoreas access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

North Korea has tested a ballistic missile carrying a heavy warhead, the state-run Korean Central News Agency [KCNA] said on Tuesday.

According to KCNA, the country’s rocket agency on Monday successfully tested a new tactical ballistic missile, the Hwasongpho-11Da-4.5, capable of “carrying [a] 4.5 ton-class super-large warhead.” The agency said the test sought to “verify flight stability and hit accuracy at the maximum range of 500 km and the minimum range of 90 km.” It did not say where exactly the launch took place.

Pyongyang will also test-fire the same type of the missile later this month to verify its flight characteristics, accuracy, and the explosive power of the super-large warhead at a medium range of 250km, the statement added.

However, South Korean officials have provided a different version of events. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff [JCS] claimed that the North launched two missiles with a ten-minute interval, adding that the first one travelled 600km while the second only went 120km, officials said.

Lee Sung-jun, a spokesman for the JCS, noted that “there is the possibility that the second launched missile had an abnormal flight in the early stage.” That suggests that the projectile could have exploded, he said, causing the debris to fall inland. However, Lee stressed that an explosion remains only one theory, and that the South continues its analysis.

The JCS said that both missiles were fired from North Korea’s South Hwanghae Province in the western part of the country, in the northeastern direction about 130km from Pyongyang, which means that any debris from the projectile could have fallen not far from the North Korean capital.

 

 

NorthKorea SouthKorea

Comments

  1. Related News
South Koreans Commemorate Liberation Day, Show Solidarity with Palestine

South Koreans Commemorate Liberation Day, Show Solidarity with Palestine

one month ago
N Korea’s Kim Oversees Flood Recovery Efforts, Plans to Relocate 15,400 Residents to Capital

N Korea’s Kim Oversees Flood Recovery Efforts, Plans to Relocate 15,400 Residents to Capital

2 months ago
North Korea Reveals New Missile Force

North Korea Reveals New Missile Force

2 months ago
Kim Jong-un Accuses South Korea of Spreading Misinformation About Flood Damage

Kim Jong-un Accuses South Korea of Spreading Misinformation About Flood Damage

2 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 16-10-2024 Hour: 01:21 Beirut Timing

whatshot