Iran’s Top Commander: Palestinian Resistance to Achieve Definite Victory

By Staff, Agencies

The commander of the Aerospace Division of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps [IRG] Brigadier General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh, stressed that the Palestinian Resistance will achieve a “definite” victory in the face of the “Israeli” entity in Gaza.

Hajizadeh made the remarks on Monday in a meeting with family members of some of the Palestinians, who had been martyred by the “Israeli” aggression against the Gaza Strip.

“Be certain that you will change the course of the regional and global history,” the Iranian commander said.

Hajizadeh further vowed that the Islamic Republic would continue to spare no effort to support the Resistance.

In parallel, he pointed to the “Israeli” entity’s October-present genocidal war against the coastal sliver, asserting how “poignant” it was for both the officials and the people inside the Islamic Republic to bear witness to such atrocities.

The commander also said Iran is capable of taking fresh direct military action against “Israel”.

“We are hopeful of the arrival of the opportunity for [conducting] Truthful Promise 2 Operation,” Hajizadeh stated.