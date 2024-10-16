No Script

Hezbollah Mourns  New Martyr on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds

folder_openMartyrs access_time3 months ago
By Staff

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge [with their lives], others are waiting [their turn]. They have never changed [their commitment] in the least.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

With much pride and glory, the Islamic Resistance mourns the martyr Hamza Khoder Shuor [Abu Adel], from the city of Tyre in South Lebanon, who was martyred on the path of liberating Al-Quds.

