Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Spain Joins South Africa in ICJ Case against “Israel”

3 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

Spain on Monday joined South Africa in its International Court of Justice case against the “Israeli” entity.

Citing statements made by “Israeli” officials early in the war, Spain condemned the government's "extensive and blatant incitement to genocide, expulsion, and ethnic cleansing in Gaza by public figures."

In a move in another international court, the International Criminal Court, chief prosecutor Karim Khan recommended indicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and War Minister Yoav Galant.

Spain announced last month that it would join South Africa in The Hague against “Israel's” war in Gaza.

South Africa originally filed a lawsuit in the court last December, warning that “Israel” was committing genocide against Palestinians.

