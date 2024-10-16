- Home
Hezbollah’s Ops on Monday, July 1, 2024
3 months ago
starAdd to favorites
By Staff
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:10 p.m. Al-Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with artillery rockets, scoring a direct hit.
- and in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes particularly in the village of Hula, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a building used by “Israeli” troops at “Ramot Naftali” Settlement with appropriate weapons.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 17: 40 p.m. “Ma'ayan Baruch” Site with artillery shells, scoring a direct hit and setting the site ablaze.
- and in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes particularly in the village of Rab Al-Thalathin, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a building used by "Israeli" enemy soldiers at Al-Metula Settlement with appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit.
- and in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes particularly in the village of Blida, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted “Israeli” enemy soldiers in “Kfar Giladi” Settlement with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- and in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes particularly in the village of Kfarkila, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a building used by “Israeli” enemy soldiers at “Doviv” Settlement with appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit.
- and in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes particularly in the village of El Biyada, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted buildings used by “Israeli” enemy soldiers in “Gornot HaGalil” Settlement with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}
