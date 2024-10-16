By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Sunday, June 30, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes particularly in the village of Kfarkela, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a building used by “Israeli” troops at the “Yir’on” settlement [occupied Saliha] with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes particularly in the village of Hula, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the headquarters of the 91st Division in the “Biranit” Barracks with a heavy Burkan rocket, scoring direct hits, destroying it and causing casualties. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes particularly in the village of Hula, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the headquarters of the “Al-Sahl” Battalion in the “Beit Hillel” Barracks with a Falaq missile, scoring a direct hit, partially destroying it and causing confirmed casualties. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes particularly in the village of Taybeh, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a building used by “Israeli” troops at the “Metula” settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes particularly in the village of Hula, the Islamic Resistance fighters launched and aerial operation with a swarm of offensive drones on the headquarters of the armored battalions of the 188th Brigade the Rawiya [“Revaya”] Barracks, targeting its command building and the locations of its officers and soldiers, scoring a direct hit, setting on fire and causing casualties. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:40 p.m. the military workshop of the “Beit Hillel” Barracks with a Falaq missile, scoring a direct hit, partially destroying the workshop and causing confirmed casualties. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:30 p.m. the “Israeli” enemy artillery positions in Khirbet Ma’er Bunker with rocket artillery. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:00 p.m. the Ruwaiset Al-Qarn Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring a direct hit. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:30 p.m. the Al-Summaqa Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}