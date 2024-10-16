Iran Warns “Israel” of Unparallel Resistance Power: Hezbollah Fully Ready

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s interim Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani has warned the “Israeli” entity of “detrimental consequences” if it attacks Lebanon, saying Hezbollah is fully prepared to fight off “Israel”.

Bagheri Kani issued the warning in a phone conversation with Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan on Monday amid “Israel’s” threats to launch attacks on the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah.

“They [‘Israel’] should know that any new mistake they make in Lebanon will create new conditions at the regional level to the detriment of the Zionists, who will not be able to make up for their strategic defeat by [committing] murder and crime,” the top Iranian diplomat said.

He added that “Israel’s” war threats against Lebanon are in line with the continuation of the entity’s crimes against the people of Palestine in the Gaza Strip and show its barbaric nature.

Bagheri Kani hailed the unique power of the Lebanese resistance which is fully prepared to deal with the “Israeli” entity’s threats, warning that any act of aggression will be costly for the occupiers.

He noted that “Israel” is not able to restore the situation that existed before it launched the war in the Gaza Strip on October 7.

This comes as Iran’s permanent mission to the United Nations says all options, including full involvement of resistance groups in West Asia, are on the table in case “Israel” decides to launch a war on Lebanon.