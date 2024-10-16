No Script

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Hezbollah Mourns Three Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [30/6/2024]

folder_openMartyrs access_time3 months ago
By Al-Ahed News

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge [with their lives], others are waiting [their turn]. They have never changed [their commitment] in the least.

Allah Almighty is Truthful

With much pride and glory, the Islamic Resistance mourns its fighters who were martyred while performing their duties on the path of liberating al-Quds:

  1. Martyr Nasrat Hussein Shokeir [Jawad] from Souaneh in South Lebanon, who was martyred on the path of liberating Al-Quds.
  2. Martyr Jalal Ali Daher [Hamzah] from Hula in South Lebanon, who was martyred on the path of liberating Al-Quds.
  3. Martyr Hussein Mohammad Swaidan [Hilal] from Aadchit Al-Qusayr in the South Lebanon, who was martyred while performing his duty on the path of liberating al-Quds.

