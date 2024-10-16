Iraqi Resistance Hits Vital “Israeli” Target in “Eilat”

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq confirmed that its fighters have carried out a new operation against the “Israeli” entity, hitting a vital target of the regime in the occupied Palestinian territories.

In an early Monday statement, the group, which is an umbrella for Iraq’s anti-terror fighters, said it has launched a drone strike on a vital “Israeli” target in the occupied port city of Umm al-Rashrash, also known as Eilat.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq said the new operation came “in continuation of our path of resisting the occupation, in support of our people in Gaza, and in response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against Palestinian civilians, including children, women, and the elderly.”

The Iraqi resistance emphasized that its fighters will continue to target the “Israeli” entity’s strongholds in support of Palestinian people.

During past months, the Iraqi resistance has launched multiple attacks on “Israel’s” vital targets both in Eilat and the port city of Haifa, including the latter’s airport and oil refinery.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq says it has launched a new attack against targets in the “Israeli”-occupied territories in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

In the latest example of such joint operations, Yemen’s Armed Forces announced on Friday that they had targeted several “Israel”-linked ships in the Red and Mediterranean seas with a number of drones and ballistic missiles in cooperation with the Iraqi resistance.

The attacks have forced some of the world’s biggest shipping and oil companies to suspend transit through one of the world’s most important maritime trade routes.

Tankers are instead adding thousands of miles to international shipping routes by sailing around the continent of Africa rather than going through the Suez Canal.