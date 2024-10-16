Leader’s Aide: Declining ‘Israel’ Suffers All-out Defeat from Resistance Front

By Staff, Agencies

A top military advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Ima Sayyed Ali Khamenei Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi stressed that the resistance front has succeeded in inflicting a heavy defeat on the “Israeli” entity, which is approaching its decline.

“In a strategic assessment, they [the 'Israelis'] sustained a defeat from the axis of resistance -- from Lebanon's Hezbollah, Yemen's Ansarullah, Syria's resistance, Iraq's resistance and Palestinian resistance groups,” Rahim Safavi said on Sunday.

He added that “Israeli” prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has failed to achieve any of his stated goals in the Gaza Strip.

Rahim Safavi, a former chief commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG], emphasized that the West, led by the United States and NATO, is the main supporter of “Israel” and is in charge of the political, military, economic and even media command of the regime's months-long war against Gaza.

He said Netanyahu sought to occupy the Gaza Strip, eliminate the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas and free “Israeli” captives.

However, the top commander added, “The resistance front changed the power equation both in the north and south of the occupied territories.”

Rahim Safavi reiterated that Yemen's Ansarullah resistance movement managed to bring the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Red Sea under its full control.

“Ansarullah hit the military and commercial fleets of the US, Britain and supporters of the Zionist entity with its various missiles and drones,” he explained.

Rahim Safavi further described the establishment of the fake “Israeli” entity in the Palestinian territories as the “West's biggest strategic mistake” while the “Zionists have no place in the region.”

In parallel, he added that Al-Aqsa Flood Operation and Iran's retaliatory strikes against “Israel”, dubbed Truthful Promise, changed the power equation in West Asia in favor of the resistance movement and Islamic Iran.

“The Islamic Middle East centered on the resistance front and Islamic Iran is taking shape and its signs are quite evident,” the Leader's advisor pointed out.

He noted that the world has become acquainted with the “Israeli” entity’s criminal nature and emphasized that the Zionist entity is on the verge of decline and defeat.