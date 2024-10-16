By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Saturday, June 29, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:45 p.m. the espionage equipment at the “Misgav Am” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:40 p.m. a “Merkava” tank and a “Nammera” vehicle at the Ruwaisat Al-Alam Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with guided missiles, scoring direct hits and destroying them. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:40 p.m. the espionage equipment at the “Metula” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits and destroying the equipment.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise