Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Saturday, June 29, 2024
By Al-Ahed News
The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Saturday, June 29, 2024:
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:45 p.m. the espionage equipment at the “Misgav Am” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:40 p.m. a “Merkava” tank and a “Nammera” vehicle at the Ruwaisat Al-Alam Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with guided missiles, scoring direct hits and destroying them.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:40 p.m. the espionage equipment at the “Metula” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits and destroying the equipment.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise
