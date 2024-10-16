Over 27K US-Made Missiles, Bombs Unleashed on Gaza Residents

By Staff, Agencies

The United States has provided the apartheid “Israeli” entity with more than 27,000 bombs and missiles since the war on Gaza began.

According to Reuters, two US officials familiar with the matter reported that since October 7, 2023, the United States has delivered at least 14,000 Mark-84 bombs weighing 500 pounds, 3,000 Hellfire air-to-ground missiles, 1,000 bunker-busting bombs, 2,600 other air-to-ground bombs, and various types of ammunition to the “Israeli” entity.

These statistics indicate that despite international condemnations and public pressure, there has been no significant reduction in US military support for the apartheid entity.

Tom Karako, a senior fellow with the International Security Program, highlighted that the scale of these deliveries underscores the substantial level of US backing for Tel Aviv.

The US War Department publicly announced that it has supplied more than 50,000 M795 155mm projectiles to the “Israeli” entity since the beginning of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, primarily used in howitzer systems.

Additionally, the Pentagon has sent 30,000 M4 detonators for howitzers, along with thousands of artillery and tank shells.

The Biden administration believes it does not need to notify Congress of smaller military aid shipments, though US media outlets have reported the sale of other military equipment to the apartheid “Israeli” entity, including kits to convert conventional bombs into guided munitions with navigation systems.