Spain To Join South Africa’s Complaint against “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

Spain has requested to join South Africa’s complaint against the Zionist entity in the International Court of Justice [ICJ].

“We made this decision in light of the continuation of the military operation in Gaza," Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said.

He further stated “We also observe with enormous concern the regional extension of the conflict,” noting that “Our sole goal is to put an end to the war and to advance on the road of applying the two-state solution.”

On June 6, Albares had called for intervening in South Africa’s case against the “Israeli” entity at the ICJ, accusing the entity of genocide in Gaza.

Spain joins a group of countries, including Ireland, that have expressed a desire to get involved in the case. Ireland, Spain and Norway recently recognized the Palestinian state.

The Spanish minister said Madrid wants to support the ICJ in implementing any measures it orders, such as a directive for the entity to cease its military operations in Rafah City, southern Gaza.

Albares announced that Spain is doing this because of its commitment to international law, its desire to support the court’s work, and to strengthen the United Nations by backing the ICJ as the top legal authority in the system.