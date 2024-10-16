Iran: Relations with Saudi Arabia Developing Progressively

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s interim Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani has described the course of relations between the Islamic Republic and Saudi Arabia as “progressive,” stressing that Tehran is determined to expand all-out ties with Riyadh.

During a telephone conversation with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Friday night, Bagheri Kani extended his gratitude to Saudi authorities for the facilities and services provided to Iranian pilgrims during Hajj rituals.

He hailed the recent face-to-face meeting with Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed al-Khereiji in Tehran on the sidelines of the 19th Asia Cooperation Dialogue [ACD] ministerial meeting, terming the current state of diplomatic relations between the two countries as “promising.”

The senior Iranian diplomat also shed light on the ongoing “Israeli” atrocities against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank.

“The Zionist entity’s threats against Lebanon are in line with its crimes against Gaza’s population. The ill-thought-out occupying ‘Israeli’ regime is trying to make up for its defeat in Gaza by expanding the scope of war and crimes to other regions,” Bagheri Kani said.

Bagheri Kani underlined that Iran and Saudi Arabia have a serious determination to pursue the deepening and development of relations in various fields.

He then called upon all Muslim states to employ all their capacities to put an immediate end to Israeli crimes, threats and acts of aggression in Gaza and elsewhere in West Asia.

For his part, bin Farhan expressed satisfaction over the meeting and negotiations between Saudi and Iranian officials on the fringes of the ACD meeting in Tehran, stating that Riyadh-Tehran relations are favorably consolidating.

The Saudi foreign minister also voiced his concerns over escalating tensions along the border between Lebanon and the 1948 Israeli-occupied territories, demanding initiatives aimed at calming down the situation.