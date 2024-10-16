No Script

Yemen Unveils Three New Advanced Weapons in Battle Within a Month

Yemen Unveils Three New Advanced Weapons in Battle Within a Month
3 months ago
Infographics by Abir Qanso

An infographic highlighting the three new advanced weapons systems deployed into the conflict by the Yemeni army in just one month, significantly enhancing its capabilities on the battlefield.

Yemen Unveils Three New Advanced Weapons in Battle Within a Month

 

