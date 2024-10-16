- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Yemen Unveils Three New Advanced Weapons in Battle Within a Month
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites
Infographics by Abir Qanso
An infographic highlighting the three new advanced weapons systems deployed into the conflict by the Yemeni army in just one month, significantly enhancing its capabilities on the battlefield.
Comments
- Related News