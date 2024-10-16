Imam Khamenei: The Defenders of the Holy Shrine in Syria Thwarted Global Arrogance

By Staff

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei said that members of the US society, which is plagued by social issues, are defending the people of Gaza.

According to His Eminence, this is proof of a healthy fitrah [innate nature].

In a speech he delivered at the International Conference of the Martyrs for the Defense of the Holy Mosque and the Resistance Front in Mashhad, Imam Khamenei said “The revolution must look to the surroundings and not just to the interior, and we must pay attention to cooperation with our neighbors.”

“Inattentiveness to the outside will bring painful blows to the country, so we must be vigilant,” he added.

He recalled that Imam Khomeini asserted from the beginning that the Zionist entity and the US are enemies of the Islamic nation. This enabled him to protect the nation because he was vigilant when it came to the outside world while paying attention to internal issues.

“The defenders of the Holy Mosque went out to push back the foreign plans in Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon,” Imam Khamenei said.

“The United States established a group in the name of Islam, and we used to see Daesh [Arabic Acronym of ISIS/ ISIL] members shouting 'Allahu Akbar' in the battlefield, and their wounded were being treated in the Zionist entity. This was a dangerous scheme aimed at controlling the region and ultimately Iran," he added.

Imam Khamenei further stated: “The global arrogance spent $7 trillion in an effort to realize the plan of controlling the region, but it failed.”

The leader stressed that “global arrogance wanted ISIS and the Takfiri groups to besiege Iran and put pressure on it, but the defenders of the Holy Mosque saved the region from this project.”

He pointed out that if ISIS, along with other Takfiri groups, had been able to “enter Iran, it would have deprived it of security as it did to the countries of the region, and this danger was repelled by the mujahideen defending the Holy Mosque.

“ISIS has not completely ended, but it has collapsed,” he mentioned.

Imam Khamenei also stressed that “the defenders of the Holy Shrine were not around during the time of Imam Khomeini or the time of the revolution, but what they did indicates the depth of their insight and that the Islamic Revolution has the ability to maintain this great momentum.”

His Eminence underlined that “The presence of the fighters in the squares restored the enthusiasm that existed during the victory of the revolution.”