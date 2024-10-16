By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Friday, June 28, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9: 30 a.m. the espionage devices at the Birket Risha Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:42 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the Al-Tayhat three-way-crossing area with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and save civilian homes particularly the village of Chihine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Friday, June 28, 2024 a building used by “Israeli” troops in the “Shlomi” settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:00 p.m. the Ruwaiset Al-Qarn Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:05 p.m. the Al-Summaqa Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” assassination in the village of Sohmor, the Islamic Resistance fighters initiated on Friday, June 28, 2024 an aerial operation with a swarm of offensive drones on the recently established headquarters of the 411th Artillery Battalion in “Ga'aton” with strikes hitting the tents and accommodations of “Israeli” officers and soldiers. The operation was highly accurate, resulting in multiple casualties and injuries, and igniting fires in the area. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and save civilian homes particularly the village of Kfarkela, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the “Al-Sahl” Battalion’s headquarters in the “Beit Hillel” Barracks with dozens of Katyusha rockets. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and save civilian homes particularly the village of Kfarkela, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a building used by “Israeli” troops in the “Metula” settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise