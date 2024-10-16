No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

Iran Presidential Elections: Pezeshkian Leads

Iran Presidential Elections: Pezeshkian Leads
folder_openIran access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

With over 14 million ballots counted in Iran’s presidential election until Saturday morning, Masoud Pezeshkian has slightly increased his lead on runner-up Saeed Jalili by winning 42.32 percent of the votes, the Elections Headquarters announced.

On Saturday morning, Mohsen Eslami, the spokesman for the Elections Headquarters, gave new details of the results of Friday’s presidential election, saying a total of 14,070,462 votes have been tallied by 8:20 am local time.

The latest figures show that Pezeshkian has won 5,955,781 votes, equivalent to 42.32% of the ballots.

“The runner-up, Saeed Jalili, has secured 39.51% of the votes with 5,560,321 ballots,” Eslami said, adding that “the two other candidates, namely Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Mostafa Pourmohammadi, have garnered 13.44% and 0.79% of the votes, respectively.”

Over 61 million Iranians were eligible to cast their ballots at around 59,000 polling stations across the country on Friday.

The polls took place a year ahead of schedule, as Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi passed away in May.

A helicopter carrying President Raisi and his entourage crashed in northwestern mountainous forests on May 19, killing the president, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, and six others

Iran jalili Raisi MohammadBaqerQalibaf MohammadEslami

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran Arrests Daesh Terrorists

Iran Arrests Daesh Terrorists

one month ago
IRG Chief: Resistance Front’s Strength Anchored in Iran’s Defense Industry

IRG Chief: Resistance Front’s Strength Anchored in Iran’s Defense Industry

one month ago
Iran: Dozens of Satellites Under Construction

Iran: Dozens of Satellites Under Construction

one month ago
Iran: Air Defense Force Absolute Power in West Asia

Iran: Air Defense Force Absolute Power in West Asia

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 16-10-2024 Hour: 01:21 Beirut Timing

whatshot