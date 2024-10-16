- Home
US, UK Launch Fresh Strikes on Yemen
By Staff, Agencies
The US and the UK warplanes carried out four fresh airstrikes on western Yemen on Friday.
The American and British fighters attacked Yemen's Hodeidah International Airport 4 times on Friday.
There were no immediate reports of possible casualties or damage.
Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the “Israeli” occupation since the entity launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance entity carried out a surprise retaliatory operation, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, against the occupying entity.
The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of “Israel”.
