No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

Iran, Russia FMs Discuss “Israeli” Threats against Lebanon

Iran, Russia FMs Discuss “Israeli” Threats against Lebanon
folder_openMiddle East... access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Iran's acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani held a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to discuss regional developments including the “Israeli” entity’s threats against Lebanon.

In a telephone conversation with Kani on Friday night, Lavrov said that his country seeks to prevent an “Israeli” entity attack on Lebanon and emphasized the responsibility of all parties in that regard.

The Iranian acting foreign minister, in turn, emphasized the readiness of Lebanon's resistance for any possible aggression by the Zionists against Lebanon.

He said that the Lebanese Resistance can stop the continuation of the Zionist entity’s crimes and prevent the spread of tension to Lebanon which is important for the entire region and international stability as there is the possibility of the crisis spreading to other parts of the region.

Bagheri Kani expressed hope that the administrative process and legal formalities of finalizing important documents that are on the agenda of the two nations, especially the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement and cooperation agreements in the fields of gas and transit between the two sides, will be completed as soon as possible.

Israel Iran Lebanon Russia moscow Hezbollah SergeyLavrov

Comments

  1. Related News
New US Aircraft Carrier Arrives in the ME

New US Aircraft Carrier Arrives in the ME

one month ago
Joint Statement from Qatar, Egypt and US on Doha Ceasefire Talks

Joint Statement from Qatar, Egypt and US on Doha Ceasefire Talks

2 months ago
Four Iraqi-Launched Missiles Target US Military Base in Syria

Four Iraqi-Launched Missiles Target US Military Base in Syria

2 months ago
Yemeni, Iraqi Resistance Forces Strike Key Target in “Israeli” Entity Amid Gaza Conflict

Yemeni, Iraqi Resistance Forces Strike Key Target in “Israeli” Entity Amid Gaza Conflict

2 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 16-10-2024 Hour: 01:21 Beirut Timing

whatshot