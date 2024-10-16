Sayyed Al-Houthi: Yemeni Ops Badly Damaged US Prestige

By Staff, Agencies

The leader of Ansarullah revolutionary movement Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine Al-Houthi announced that the US prestige has been badly damaged as a result of Yemeni maritime operations in support of Gaza.

In a televised speech broadcast live from the Yemeni capital Sana’a on Thursday evening, Al-Houthi condemned the unconditional support of the US and the UK for the “Israeli” invasion of the Gaza Strip.

He said while “Israel” is extremely getting creative in perpetrating all kinds of crimes against the Gazans, the continuing US and British support for the regime is “reprehensible”.

“The heinous crimes of the Zionist entity across the Gaza Strip have exposed the extent of the enemy’s brutality, aggression, crime, cruelty and hatred,” Al-Houthi said.

He cited the scene of an “Israeli” military dog attacking an elderly Palestinian woman inside her home in Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp a few weeks ago.

The Ansarullah leader described “Israel” as an implacable enemy in every sense of the word, with which no party can coexist.

Yemen's naval units, he said, will continue their strikes until the “Israeli” onslaught against Gaza ends, and its blockade on the coastal territory is lifted.

“The struggle against the Zionist enemy is the right and wise choice, for which there is no other viable option," he added.

The Ansarullah leader lambasted Arab countries for turning a blind eye to the suffering of the Palestinian nation, and maintaining trade ties with “Israel”.

The Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, he said, are "starving to death as the enemy is preventing food from getting into the territory".

“All Arab and Muslim countries should seriously and sincerely try to support the Palestinians, and provide them with anything they need,” he said.

Al-Houthi also rebuked the Arab media for failing to bring to light the misery of the Palestinians and the hunger they are enduring, and to expose the "true nature of the Zionist enemy and its sponsors".

“Arab countries were expected to launch media, diplomatic and political campaigns in support of the Palestinians,” he said.

Al-Houthi, instead, heaped praise on Arab resistance groups for their shows of solidarity with the Palestinians through launching military operations against Israeli targets and students in the West for holding protests on university campuses.

He cited ambushes being carried out by Gaza-based resistance fighters, saying the “Israeli” military is “losing big” after more than eight months of a ferocious invasion of the enclave.

“The Israeli enemy has failed to achieve any of its declared objectives in Gaza despite having massacred so many Palestinians there,” he added.

Al-Houthi also praised Lebanon's Hezbollah, saying its operations have hit Israeli settlers hard in the north and wrecked the regime’s economy.

“Israel,” he said, is seriously afraid of being drawn into a military confrontation with Hezbollah.

Al-Houthi then lauded Yemeni armed forces for their recent multiple joint operations with Iraqi resistance groups against “Israeli”-linked ships in the Red Sea and “Israeli” targets in the occupied territories.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree of Yemen said it was a successful operation against MSC Manzanillo container ship at the Port of Haifa.