“Israel” Approves West Bank Outposts

By Staff, Agencies

In a new attack against the Palestinian Authority, “Israeli” cabinet has approved legalizing five West Bank outposts and a series of sanctions against the authority.

There was no official word on the matter from the government beyond “Israeli” Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

In return for the measures, Smotrich will sign off on moves unfreezing tax funds withheld from the Palestinian Authority, the Haaretz daily reported. The hardline minister will also extend a waiver allowing “Israeli” banks to work with their Palestinian counterparts, it reported.

These moves were absent from the minister’s statement.

The outposts set to be legalized in the northern West Bank.

The cabinet also okayed the publication of tenders for thousands more units in settlements, according to the statement.

 

