By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Thursday, June 27, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters initiated an aerial operation with offensive drones on the Naqoura Naval Site, targeting the positions of “Israeli” officers and troops, scoring direct hits that set the site ablaze and resulted in casualties. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:30 p.m. the Ruwaiset Al-Qarn in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on the city of Nabatieh and the village of Sohmor, the Islamic Resistance bombed the main air and missile defense base of the Northern Command in the “Birya” Barracks with dozens of Katyusha rockets.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise