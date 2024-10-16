Ghaani: Raisi, AmirAbdollahian Proved Iran Can Confront US

By Staff, Agencies

The commander of Al-Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps [IRG] Esmail Gha’ani has praised the distinguished characteristics of late president Ebrahim Raisi and foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in defense of resistance and the fight against US hegemony.

Gha’ani was speaking in a ceremony held in the capital Tehran on Thursday to commemorate the 40th day of the martyrdom of Raisi and AmirAbdollahian, who lost their lives alongside a number of their companions in a tragic helicopter crash in northwestern Iran on May 19.

Describing the late Iranian foreign minister as “indefatigable and plucky,” Gha’ani said AmirAbdollahian opened a new era in defense of resistance and was the “sonorous voice” of the resistance front.

The IRG commander said the words and actions of Raisi and AmirAbdollahian proved that the Islamic Republic can “confront major powers,” and "isolate" a heavyweight like the US.

Gha’ani stressed that the efforts of the two figures in the international arena were very effective and managed to safeguard Iran’s authority against child-killing “Israel” and criminal America.

“These men fought with the US and proved that things can be done without relying on America,” Gha’ani said.

“You should know that those who attribute the resolution of problems to relations with America are the ones who do not want to fight valiantly. If you talk from the position of authority and power, even the US will be forced to comply.”

Major General Hossein Salami, the chief commander of the IRG, hailed a day earlier the great achievements of the late Iranian chief executive, saying Raisi shattered the West’s so-called policy of isolating and sanctioning Iran.

Salami also emphasized that the upcoming presidential elections should become a scene for the victory of the Iranian nation over its enemies.