Sayyed Nasrallah Receives SG of Islamic Group

folder_openLebanon access_time3 months ago
By Staff

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah received the Secretary General of the Islamic Group in Lebanon, Sheikh Mohammad Takkoush in the presence of Hezbollah’s Political Council member Sheikh Abdel Majeed Ammar.

During the meeting, the conferees tackled the latest political and security developments in Lebanon and Palestine. In parallel, Sayyed Nasrallah and Sheikh Takkoush stressed the importance of cooperation between the resistance forces in the battle to support the valiant resistance in Gaza and its steadfast and honorable people.

Lebanon Palestine Gaza Hezbollah

