Trump-Biden Debate: US A Third World Nation, Biden Could Be Convicted!

By Staff, Agencies

Former President Donald Trump warned the current President Joe Biden that he could be criminally prosecuted in the future.

During a televised debate on Thursday, the two rivals for the 2024 presidential election faced off in Atlanta, Georgia.

During the CNN-moderated debate, Trump was asked about his past statements, in which he indicated that he would prosecute Biden if he wins the election in November.

Trump first brought up how a jury recently found the president’s son, Hunter Biden, guilty of violating federal gun laws when he bought a revolver in 2018, while struggling with drug addiction.

“His son is a convicted felon at a very high level. His son is convicted, going to be convicted probably numerous other times,” Trump said. He then switched to Biden, saying: “But he could be a convicted felon as soon as he gets out of office. Joe could be a convicted felon with all of the things that he’s done. He’s done horrible things.”

Trump leveled numerous accusations against his opponent during the 90-minute clash, sharply criticizing Biden’s policies on the economy and immigration, as well as his response to the Ukraine conflict and the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. Biden defended his record as president, arguing that Trump had left the country “in chaos.”

Biden attacked Trump for his own troubles with the law. “Only one of us is a convicted felon, and I’m looking at him,” the 46th president said, referring to this month’s jury verdict, in which Trump was found guilty of falsifying business records during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Biden also noted that Trump is currently being investigated for other crimes, and that in January he lost a civil lawsuit to columnist E. Jean Carroll, who accused the former president of sexually assaulting her in the 1990s. “The crimes you are still charged with — and think of all the civil penalties you have,” Biden said.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and maintains that all cases against him are part of a politically motivated “witch hunt”. On the debate stage, he again accused Biden of “going after his political opponent.”

On the campaign trail, Trump has promised “a judgment day” for his opponents if he gets reelected.

In parallel, Trump accused Joe Biden has squandered America’s reputation on the world stage.

Trump tore into Biden early in the televised encounter, accusing the US president of wrecking the economy, triggering the migration crisis at the southern border, and “going after his political opponent.”

He also argued that Biden mishandled the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. Such policy failures damage America’s global brand, he argued.

“Throughout the entire world, we are no longer respected as a country,” Trump said during the debate hosted by CNN. “They don’t respect our leadership, they don’t respect the United States anymore… We’ve become like a third-world nation.”

Biden defended his record as president, while insisting that Trump responded poorly to the Covid-19 pandemic and that his tax reform only “benefited the wealthy.”

“The economy collapsed, there were no jobs. The unemployment rose to 15%,” Biden said of his opponent’s term in office. Trump left the country “in chaos,” he added, arguing that the current administration has been successfully rebuild.