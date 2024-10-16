“Israel” Escalates Bombing of Palestinian Civilians in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

The apartheid "Israeli" entity continues its brutal assault on the besieged Gaza Strip, intensifying air and artillery strikes on the blockaded region.

On Wednesday night, an “Israeli” attack on a residential building in central Gaza resulted in the martyrdom of at least two Palestinians and injured several others.

In Rafah, a flashpoint in southern Gaza City, “Israeli” forces targeted multiple areas with airstrikes and artillery fire. Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza was also bombed in the latest air raids.

Over the past 24 hours, additional civilians were martyred in “Israeli” attacks targeting central and northern Gaza.

The International Network for Aid, Relief and Assistance has warned about the extensive destruction in Gaza, declaring almost the entire territory "uninhabitable." Arwa Damon, founder of INARA, reported seeing widespread devastation during a recent trip to Gaza City to distribute aid, noting that "every single aspect of life that would make the Gaza Strip inhabitable" has been destroyed.

Since the “Israeli” entity launched its genocidal war on Gaza in early October last year, over 37,700 people have been martyred, including around 16,000 children. UNICEF reports that thousands of children's bodies remain buried under the rubble.

UNICEF Deputy Executive Director Ted Chaiban told the UN Security Council on Wednesday that Palestinian children are enduring "incomprehensible suffering" amid the "staggering" scale of death and destruction in Gaza.

Palestinian UN Ambassador Riyad Mansour also addressed the Security Council, stating that the “Israeli” entity has murdered more children in recent months than in all global armed conflicts over the past four years, with an estimated 16,000 Palestinian children killed and another 21,000 missing due to the apartheid “Israeli” entity's aggression.