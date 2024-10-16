Trump vs. Biden: A Current Assessment

By Al-Ahed News

As November 5th approaches, the upcoming US presidential election features familiar contenders from 2020: incumbent Joe Biden and Donald J. Trump, who won the Republican primary. Both candidates remain divisive figures. Biden's presidency has been marked by significant inflation, substantial industrial policy legislation and global unrest.

Trump, on the other hand, faces federal charges related to alleged involvement in a 2020 election fraud scheme and a felony from his 2016 campaign. The election is shaping up not as a popularity contest but as a referendum on which candidate voters perceive as the lesser of two evils.

Trump's campaign portrays Biden as weak, incompetent and disconnected, highlighting his extensive travel with aides. In contrast, Biden's campaign characterizes Trump as an erratic extremist with authoritarian tendencies, particularly since his defeat in 2020, focusing on consolidating power.

Policy differences between President Biden and former President Trump are becoming more pronounced as the general election campaign unfolds. Economic policy is a focal point, with Biden advocating "Bidenomics", aiming to rebuild the economy "from the bottom up" through investments in infrastructure, manufacturing, clean energy and job creation.

Trump attributes inflation to Biden's spending and proposes tax cuts and reduced regulations, signaling a plan to replace Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Immigration is another hot-button issue. Biden aims to reform immigration policies, including rescinding Trump-era measures, raising refugee admission caps and expanding humanitarian parole. Conversely, Trump pledges strict border security measures, including mass deportations and ending birthright citizenship.

On abortion, Biden supports federal protections particularly the Women's Health Protection Act, while Trump favors state autonomy, criticizing extreme measures in states like Arizona and Alabama.

Regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Biden advocates for continued US support to Ukraine, citing threats to Europe and China if Russia prevails. Trump suggests leveraging Russian pressure on NATO countries over financial commitments.

In the “Israel”-Gaza conflict, Biden maintains strong support for the apartheid “Israeli” entity, providing substantial military aid, while Trump emphasizes a swift end to Hamas's influence to avoid a public relations setback.

Economically, Biden proposes corporate tax hikes to 28%, increased taxes on the wealthy and measures to combat tax evasion. Trump plans to extend income tax cuts, maintain corporate tax rates at 21% and impose universal tariffs on US and Chinese imports.

Healthcare remains a contentious issue, with Biden focusing on reducing prescription drug costs and Trump aiming to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act without specifying an alternative.

Biden has allocated $300 billion for clean energy and climate initiatives through the Inflation Reduction Act, despite criticism from some environmental activists. Trump prioritizes domestic energy production to lower prices.

National polls show a tight race between Biden and Trump. Trump leads in key states like Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, although polling is volatile compared to previous elections. Biden and Trump are tied in Virginia, a state Biden won decisively in 2020, indicating a potentially competitive race.

In conclusion, while Trump holds an edge in several key states, Biden remains close, with outcomes in critical states likely to determine the election's outcome.