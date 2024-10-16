- Home
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Wednesday, June 26, 2024
By Staff
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and as part of backing its daring and honorable Resistance
- and in retaliation for the enemy's attacks on the steadfast southern villages and the safe homes, particularly targeting the buildings in Khiam and Kfarchouba, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted buildings used by “Israeli” soldiers at “Metula” Settlement with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits that led to casualties and the eruption of fire.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:30 p.m. the espionage devices in the vicinity of Birket Risha Site with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits that led to its destruction.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 19:30 p.m. “Al-Assi” Site with rockets, scoring a direct hit.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 19:45 p.m. Zibdeen Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with artillery shells, scoring in a direct hit.
- and in retaliation for the enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and the safe homes, particularly in Aita Al-Shaab, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a building used by “Israeli” enemy soldiers in “Even Menachem” settlement with appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit.
- and in retaliation for the enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and the safe homes, particularly in Bint Jbeil, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a building used by “Israeli” soldiers in “Avivim” settlement with appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
