Turkey, UN Warn of Apocalyptic Consequences if “Israel” Drags Lebanon into War

By Staff, Agencies

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned the West against “patting ‘Israel ‘on the back” for planning to attack Lebanon and ignite a catastrophic regional conflict.

Erdogan warned on Wednesday that “Israeli” PM Benjamin Netanyahu is now setting sights on Lebanon and “we see that Western powers behind the scenes are patting ‘Israel’ on the back and even supporting them.”

“Netanyahu’s plans to spread the war to the region will lead to a great disaster.”

Netanyahu said on Monday that the entity’s military forces are winding up the most intense part of the offensive in the Gaza Strip and will be able to redeploy to the northern border.

Meanwhile, the United Nations humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths warned of “apocalyptic” consequences if “Israel’s” aggression spills into Lebanon.

Griffiths made the warning in Geneva on Wednesday as escalating strikes between Lebanon’s resistance movement Hezbollah and “Israel” sparked fears of another conflict in the region.

“We are worried about the potential for further tragedy and deaths,” he said. “It's potentially apocalyptic.”

A war involving Lebanon, Griffiths said, “will draw in Syria... it will draw in others. It's very alarming.”

And “it will of course have an impact on Gaza; of course it will have an impact on the West Bank.”

He said “Israel’s” bloodiest-ever military campaign in the Gaza Strip, which is in its eighth month now, “has taught us a new level of tragedy and cruelty.”