No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Yemen Strikes “Israeli” Ship with Hypersonic Ballistic Missile

Yemen Strikes “Israeli” Ship with Hypersonic Ballistic Missile
folder_openYemen access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Yemen’s Armed Forces announced that it has released footage depicting their deployment of a “hypersonic ballistic missile” against an “Israeli” ship in the Arabian Sea.

The forces released the video on Wednesday, identifying the missile in question as “Hatem-2” and the vessel against which it was deployed as “MSC SARAH V.”

The statement accompanying the video noted that the footage’s release marked the first time ever when the projectile was being revealed.

“The hit was accurate,” it also said of the operation.

The statement went on to list some of the features of the missile such as its solid-fuel propulsion, intelligent control system, and its maneuverability capability.

It said “Hatem-2” had “several generations with different ranges” and attributed its production to the Yemeni Military Manufacturing Authority.

The Yemeni forces have vowed to keep up their strikes as long as the “Israeli” entity sustained the brutal military onslaught and a simultaneous siege that it has been enforcing against Gaza.

Wednesday’s video did not mark the first time, when the forces were revealing deployment of new projectiles and other military hardware in their October-present anti-“Israeli” operations.

Israel Palestine Gaza Yemen

Comments

  1. Related News
Yemen Targets “Israel”-Linked Ships in Red Sea, Gulf of Aden

Yemen Targets “Israel”-Linked Ships in Red Sea, Gulf of Aden

one month ago
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Resistance to Definitely Avenge the ‘Israeli’ Assassination of Hanyieh

Sayyed Al-Houthi: Resistance to Definitely Avenge the ‘Israeli’ Assassination of Hanyieh

one month ago
“Israel” Attacks Yemen’s Hodeidah, Martyrs 3 Civilians

“Israel” Attacks Yemen’s Hodeidah, Martyrs 3 Civilians

one month ago
HRW: “Israeli” Strikes on Yemen’s Hodeidah Port Possible War Crime

HRW: “Israeli” Strikes on Yemen’s Hodeidah Port Possible War Crime

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 16-10-2024 Hour: 01:21 Beirut Timing

whatshot