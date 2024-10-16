Iraqi Resistance Hits Military Base in “Eilat”

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced on Wednesday that it attacked a vital “Israeli” target in the Port of “Eilat” with several drones.

In order to continue confronting the occupation of the Zionist entity, helping the residents of Gaza and in response to the killing of the Palestinian civilians by the Zionists, the Iraqi resistance fighters targeted the “Israeli” military air base in “Eilat” with a drone.

The Zionist media earlier reported the activation of sirens due to the danger of unknown drones infiltrating the airspace of “Eilat” port in the south of occupied Palestine.

Footages published from the Port of “Eilat” on social media show that a projectile has hit an area on the coast.