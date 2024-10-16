No Script

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Tuesday, June 25, 2024

folder_openLebanon access_time3 months ago
By Staff

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

 

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

 

  1. In retaliation to the “Israeli” attacks on the Beqaa region, the Islamic Resistance fighters launched an aerial operation with a squadron of offensive drones on a brigade headquarters of the 91st Division in “Nahal Gershom”, targeting the positions of “Israeli” officers and soldiers. This led to several casualties as fire erupted in the place.
  2. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:10 p.m. the Birket Risha Site with appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit.
  3. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:10 p.m. Bayyad Blida Site with artillery shells, scoring a direct hit.
  4. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 18:30 p.m. Al-Ramtha Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba with rockets, scoring a direct hit.
  5. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 18:30 p.m. Zibdeen site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rockets, scoring a direct hit.

 

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

