Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Tuesday, June 25, 2024
folder_openLebanon access_time3 months ago
By Staff
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
- In retaliation to the “Israeli” attacks on the Beqaa region, the Islamic Resistance fighters launched an aerial operation with a squadron of offensive drones on a brigade headquarters of the 91st Division in “Nahal Gershom”, targeting the positions of “Israeli” officers and soldiers. This led to several casualties as fire erupted in the place.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:10 p.m. the Birket Risha Site with appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:10 p.m. Bayyad Blida Site with artillery shells, scoring a direct hit.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 18:30 p.m. Al-Ramtha Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba with rockets, scoring a direct hit.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 18:30 p.m. Zibdeen site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rockets, scoring a direct hit.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
